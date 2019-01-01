ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United, Mumbai City share the spoils in Guwahati

There were four goals in the first half and none after the break...

's plans to climb to the top of the table were hampered by a menacing who secured a 2-2 draw on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Panagiotis Triadis (9) scored the opener before Amine Chermiti grabbed a brace (23, 32) to pull Mumbai City level. Asamoah Gyan (42) struck before the break to bring to a close an action-packed first-half.

The Highlanders made all the initial dominance in possession count with a spectacular goal by Triadis. The Greek winger spotted a mistake from Souvik Chakrabarti who could not get his clearance away from just outside the Mumbai box. Three touches later, Triadis sent the ball whizzing past a diving Amrinder Singh and into the back of the net.

But Mumbai restored parity in just under 13 minutes, with Amine Chermiti capping off a routine move. Mohamed Larbi spotted Modou Sougou’s run on the right flank and split NorthEast’s defence with a simple ball. The Senegalese forward then laid it on the platter for his team-mate, who tucked it in to make it 1-1.

Ten minutes later, the Tunisian doubled his tally with an acrobatic effort from inside the NorthEast box. Paulo Machado floated in a poor delivery from a free-kick but Nim Tamang made a mess of it by letting it bounce past him and towards a lurking Chermiti. The 31-year-old was on target with his bicycle effort as Subhasish Chowdhury helplessly watched on.

While it looked like the visitors were taking a lead to the break, Machado was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply to Martin Chaves in his own box. The Uruguayan did well to spot Gyan, who then took the matter into his own legs and scored his third goal at home with a thunderous strike that left Amrinder helpless.

The second half saw a huge drop in tempo with both sides failing to create anything promising in the final third. The only big chance arrived in the last quarter of the half when Chermiti saw his acrobatic effort go just wide off the post. Subhasish Bose provided a dangerous ball into the centre of the box and Sougou did well to find the unmarked Tunisian with his head. But this time, Chermiti could not hit the target with his over-head kick.

Thereon, the game could not live up to the promise it set in the first half and both teams had to settle for a draw.