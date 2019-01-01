ISL 2019-20: ATK ride Roy Krishna's brace to down unimpressive NorthEast United

Roy Krishna added two more goals to his personal tally to make it six in total this season...

climbed back to the top of the table with a 3-0 win against an unimpressive on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

David Williams (11') opened the scoring before Roy Krishna (35') gave the visitors a two-goal cushion to ease to a win. Krishna (90+3) picked up another at the fag end to seal the win for his team.

Antonio Lopez Habas made two changes in the ATK starting XI which had managed a 2-2 draw in their last match against . Carl McHugh and Anas Edathodika were replaced by Agustin Iniguez and debutant Salam Ranjan Singh.

Robert Jarni made just one change in the NorthEast United lineup. He brought in Kai Hearings in place of Mislav Komorski in central defence.

The Highlanders had the first chance of the match as early as the fourth minute when Asamoah Gyan found himself one-on-one with Arindam Bhattacharya in front of the goal but the Ghanaian’s attempt was stopped by the ATK custodian. Gyan injured himself in the process had to leave the field in the 9th minute due to pain on his right thigh.

ATK capitalised on the situation and broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when David Williams found the back of the net from Prabir Das’ corner. Das followed a long ball and floated a cross from the right edge of the box that the Australian striker converted with a quality header.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the 35th minute from an outstanding counter-attack. David Williams initiated the move with a through-ball for Roy Krishna who dribbled past Wayne Vaz with ease and found the back of the net.

ATK should have gone up by three goals at the very beginning of the match but Roy Krishna missed the easiest sitter of the game. From a counter-attack, Williams squared the ball inside the box for his striker partner. Krishna had an entire goal in front of him but his left-footed shot went wide from a very close range.

Unlike the first half, the hosts looked more dangerous in the second half and created numerous chances but the ATK defenders stood firm on their ground and denied them from scoring.

Antonio Habas’ side focused on protecting their lead and only went up in counter-attacks After missing several easy chances, ATK finally got their third goal at the stroke of full time. Roy Krishna received a through ball from Jobby Justin and found himself one-on-one with Subhashis. The Fijian striker did not make a mistake this time as he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper into the net.

ATK regained their place at the summit with today’s win and also ended NorthEast United’s six-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing ISL.