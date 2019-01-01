ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters inseparable in eventful contest

Raphael Messi Bouli and Amini Chermiti were on target as the teams played out a draw...

FC and FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday.

Messi Bouli (75') opened the scoring but Amine Chermiti (77') equalised almost immediately to ensure the visitors took away just one point from the fixture.

It was all Kerala from the get-go as the visitors kept possession well and frustrated the hosts. The scorelines, however, remained unchanged. Eelco Schattorie's men had the biggest chance of the half when Messi attempted an outrageous overhead kick from the edge of the box. Amrinder Singh, however, was equal to the task and acrobatically clawed away the shot.

Mumbai found it hard to maintain possession let alone expose the Blasters underbelly for a chance.

Jeakson Singh nearly fashioned an opening for Seityasen Singh to latch onto with a lofted ball that had the Mumbaikars' defense at sixes and sevens. Amrinder, however, was anticipating the ball and nipped the chance in the bud with a smart take.

Devoid of attacking prowess up until the 35the minute, Larbi nearly put the all into the Blasters' net after T. P. Rehenesh ended up misjudging the flight of a well floated Sougou ball. The Tunisian however, was caught off guard and looped the header over the bar.

The hosts then spurned the best chance of the match until then, when Sougou clear on goal after brilliant build-up play, displayed the rustiness of a player just inching his way back to full fitness. The Portuguese striker could only place a take shot into Rehenesh's grateful arms as he bowed his head into his.

Mumbai and Kerala began the second half initially in a cagey 10 minutes that saw Jorge Costa replace Raynier Fernandes with Bipin Singh.

Rowling Borges nearly caught Rehenesh off his line with a speculative effort from the halfway mark, but his ballooning shot went well over the bar.

Mumbai then had two Gilt edged chances. First came off a Larbi buzzcut from about 20 yards to goal, which just looped over the Rehenesh's goal.

The second came off a counter attack sprung by the team in blue from midfield, which saw Moudou sent clear again. Just as in the first half, Rehenesh was equal to the opportunity and rushed out off his line to successfully prevent Moudou from having a clean shot at his target.

The Match then witnessed a complete see-saw of emotions. Blasters' took the lead through an intricate, one-touch football on the edge of the box between Jeakson and Cindoncha.

The former drifted unchallenged in the box and finally lashed a take shot at Amrinder. The rebound was well floated in from the left that saw Messi capitalize on tame defending and pat home the opening goal.

It was however in the immediate passage of play that Mumbai City hit back with a goal of their own.

Sarthak Golui floated in a brilliant cross which Moudou did well to connect with. His headed effort actually set Amine Chermiti up right in front of the opposition net unattended. Despite seeing his initial tame shot saved by the Kerala custodian, the Tunisian got a second bit of the cherry to prod home Mumbai City's equalizer.

Halicharan Narzary, a second half substitute, had ample time to control a cross, evades a challenge and take a pop at Amrinder's goal. However, like most of Kerala Blasters' attempts on the night, the ball fell straight into the Amrinder's welcome grasp.

Kevyn Serge added a spurt of pace and trickery into Mumbai's lineup. But it seemed too little too late for his trickery to liven proceedings up.

Three minutes of added time petered out into nothingness as Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters' ended the match deadlocked as they'd begun.

What's even worrying is, neither side's hiccups on the pitch seem to be dimming anytime soon.