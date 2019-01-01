ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters' Rahul KP: We never play to disappoint the fans

Kerala Blasters' new signing Rahul KP made his debut against Mumbai City on Thursday...

Young winger Rahul KP, who was part of the U-17 team that played the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, made his debut for in their 0-1 defeat against on Thursday.

After sitting on the bench as an unused substitute against in the season opener, which Blasters won 2-1, the Keralite came on in the 54th minute in the second match, replacing Halicharan Narzary. The Yellow Army lost the match to a late Amine Chermiti strike but the youngster is remaining patient and hoping for another chance in the first team soon.

After the game, Rahul told Goal , "I have to be calm. I'm remaining patient. Because I am young, I have to get used to ISL, the new players and the intensity."

He added, "The atmosphere is very different everywhere. We have a lot of fans here (Kerala), we never play to disappoint them. ISL and are different games but it is still football everywhere."

Having previously played in the first team for All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side in I-League, Rahul said that his mentality is different when playing for Blasters.

"Everyone has to wait for their chance. I got to play today, when I get my next chance, I have to prove. When I played for Indian Arrows, they are a developmental team of AIFF, so I am playing for my development. Here, I am playing to win. So I want to prove myself, only then I can get in."

"We won the first game, we tried well in the second. We didn't play to lose. We now have to work hard."