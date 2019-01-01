ISL 2019-20: John Gregory: Josep Gombau’s Odisha FC are a good footballing team

The former Aston Villa boss never doubted the quality of his strikers even when they went through a lean phase…

coach John Gregory is wary of the threat posed by Odisha FC whom they face next at the Marina Arena on Thursday evening.

“Josep Gombau’s side are good footballing teams. They had a very good team last year too. But they had problems with the scheduling. It is happening to us as well this season. They had an outstanding win in Mumbai a couple of weeks back. If we give them the ball, we know they can hurt us. We need to be switched on,” said Gregory.

The Chennai outfit failed to find the back of the net in the first four matches but managed to nick two in the injury time against Hyderabad FC. Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis were on target as Chennai registered their first victory of the season.

“I’ve never had any doubts about my strikers. They score every day in training. I knew a lot about the two of them and their ability before they came here. They showed it in practice matches but it was not happening in the . It was worrying. I was worried for them. I always have an affinity for my players.

“I think both Nerijus and Andre, I try to give them as much confidence as possible. They both showed their quality against Hyderabad. I never lost my belief in them. Hopefully, there’s many more to come,” he shared his thoughts.

He stated that the onus is on him to find the right permutation and combinations so as to get the best of their forwards.

“You have to try and find the right formula to get the best out of the strikers. We have tried some permutations. When Andre came in, we looked a bit more threatening the other day. But we played the last 15 minutes without any caution. We’ll have to wait and see what we do tomorrow.

“I’ve never really believed in psychology that goes with the sport. I was always very positive and confident as a player. I’ve never really had fear as a coach as well. I’ve always listened to players who were scared to get on the pitch. You try and instil that confidence in the players and make them very relaxed,” he explained.

Gregory opined that his players have played well and dominated most of the season but have failed to convert the chances which come their way.

“We’ve been far superior in most of the matches. In that respect, things are going okay. But winning is the only thing. It covers up many things on the field. People remember only the result. That’s what we want. We just want to win. I’m actually happy with the way we are playing. Generally, I’ve been very pleased.

“The biggest positive has been the players rolling up their sleeves and going in for the next match, not getting disheartened at results. Getting to the playoffs is still a possibility. No team is running away at the top. So, we have the chance to make up that gap if we can put together a good run. You need to be in striking range.

“The biggest negative would be no goals in four straight games which was very unusual. I’m delighted we have put that behind us,” said the experienced coach.