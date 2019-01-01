ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC's Antonio Iriondo - We want deserving wins

Jamshedpur are looking to get their season underway with a win against Odisha FC...

head coach Antonio Iriondo wants his team to pick up deserving wins in the sixth season of the (ISL).

On the eve of his team's first game of the season against Odisha FC, the newly-appointed head coach said, "It is not just about winning, we have to deserve that win. The process is not that easy. To win the first game, it is obviously the most nervous match. The players are working hard and are ready to make decisions (on the field) and understand the way we want to play."

The Spaniard replaced Cesar Ferrando as head coach at the club and will be looking to get his team into the playoffs. The Men of Steel finished fifth in the last two seasons but the head coach is not concerned about the past.

"I only think of the present. At present, it is important to give our best in every match. It is not about one day of the season. It is a long process, it will take a long time to explain the process. You will see we are ready to go tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Jamshedpur had one of the best defences in ISL under Steve Coppell. Last year, they played a more expansive brand of football. Iriondo will look to take a more balanced approach with his team.

"We will try to defend when they attack us. But our goal is we would love to have the ball more in ninety minutes," he said.

Former CK Vineeth, who is one of the new signings at Jamshedpur, said he is impressed by the club's facilities. "Everything about football in Jamshedpur is great. We have everything here, own ground, our own things (infrastructure)."

Reaffirming the club's title aspiration, the player who shared a love-hate relationship with supporters at his former club, said, "Jamshedpur also wants to win the title. We all want to win the trophy to the fans.

"It is not a challenge to keep the fans happy. If you do well on the field, they will keep supporting you. I will try to do what I can do."

