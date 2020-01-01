Indian Super League 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC to take on ATK in the final

Both sides will lock horns in Goa in the final next Saturday as they look to become the first side to win the title three times...

are set to take on in the final of the 2019-20 (ISL) on Saturday, March 14, at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa.

The final line-up was completed after ATK defeated defending champions 3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged semifinal wihile Chennaiyin FC got the better of league stage winners 6-5 on aggregate over two legs.

Chennaiyin FC and ATK have both won the ISL twice and will be looking to become the first team to win the trophy three times.

Both sides are also set to play their third ISL final and interestingly, neither team are yet to lose a final.

ATK won the title in the inaugural edition in 2014 after beating 1-0 before vanquishing the same opponents in 2016 after a penalty shootout. Chennaiyin FC won the title in 2015 after a 3-2 win over FC Goa before beating Bengaluru FC 3-2 in 2018.

ATK finished the league stages of the ongoing season in second spot with 34 points while Chennaiyin scripted a brilliant run in the latter stages of the league to clinch the fourth spot with 29 points.

The final in Goa should make for a brilliant tussle between two teams known for their potent strike forces. While the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams have been leading the charge for ATK, it is Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro who have been churning out goals and assists for Chennaiyin FC.

Ironically, this is the first time both sides are facing each other in the final. While Chennaiyin manager Owen Coyle will be managing his side in his first ever ISL final, his counter-part Antonio Habas will be appearing in his second ISL final, having masterminded ATK's title win in 2014.