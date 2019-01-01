FC Goa ride Ferran Corominas brace to beat Odisha FC 3-0

The Gaurs climbed to the top of the league table with a thumping win over Odisha...

moved to the top of the (ISL) table with a 3-0 win over Odisha FC on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Ferran Corminas' brace (19', 89') and Brandon Fernandes' 85th-minute strike sealed a comfortable win for the Gaurs at home.

Josep Gombau made two changes in the Odisha starting lineup. Martin Guedes and Daniel Lalhimpuia replaced Xisco Hernandez and Vinit Rai. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, named an unchanged starting lineup.

The first half of the match saw both teams playing end to end football and displaying possession-based attacking football.

Odisha got the first major chance of the match in the 17th minute as Aridane Santana was in a very good position to convert a header from Nandhakumar Sekar’s cross but the striker failed to keep the ball on target.

Goa punished Odisha for squandering the easy chance as Ferran Corominas handed Gaurs the lead in the 19th minute. Jackichand Singh initiated the move as he forwarded a through ball for Hugo Bousmous on the right. Boumous entered the box and squared it in the middle and Corominas pushed the ball into the net.

FC Goa continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and created several chances to double their lead but Arshdeep Singh glovework denied them from increasing their tally.

Unfortunately, after playing very well throughout the match, it was the Odisha custodian who was at fault for the two late goals of the Gaurs which sealed the fate of the match.

In the 85th minute, Brandon Fernandes took a low shot from distance following Ferran Corominas' lay-off at the edge of the box but Arshdeep Singh failed to make a regulation save.

Then in the 89th minute, Singh fumbled while collecting Brandon Fernandes' corner and Corominas won the ball but before the Spaniard could pull the trigger Aridane Santana brought him down and gave away a penalty.

Corominas completed his brace and his team's third goal of the night to seal a memorable win for FC Goa.