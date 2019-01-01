ISL 2019-20: Indian players star as FC Goa outclass Chennaiyin FC

With eight Indian players in their starting lineup, the Gaurs convincingly beat Chennaiyin in their season opener.

beat 3-0 in their opening match of the (ISL) season six on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Seiminlen Doungel (30'), Ferran Corominas (62') and Carlos Pena (81') were on target for the Gaurs as they began their new season in style.

John Gregory included a total of seven debutants in the Chennaiyin lineup today. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, started with eight Indian players in FC Goa XI.

It was an end to end match right from the beginning with FC Goa enjoying slightly more possession of the ball than the visitors. Brandon Fernandes was deployed in an unusual central midfield role while Ferran Corominas operated behind lone striker Manvir Singh.

In the 30th minute, the Goans broke the deadlock when Manvir Singh entered the box and squared the ball in the middle eyeing Len Doungel. The ball ricocheted twice off Eli Sabia and then Doungel and went inside the goal. Doungel picked up his first on his debut for the Gaurs.

The Gaurs’ backline under the leadership of Mourtada Fall did a splendid job in keeping the Chennaiyin attack force silent throughout the first half.

John Gregory introduced Anirudh Thapa in place of Dhanapal Ganesh right at the beginning of the second half to add some more attack flair into the team.

Sergio Lobera on the other side introduced a counter-attacking strategy. The tactics paid off well for the Gaurs as they doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

From a counter-attack, Manvir Singh found Jacki to his right who entered the box and floated a low cross for Corominas. The Spaniard took a touch and found the back of the net.

Goa then hammered the last nail in Chennaiyin’s coffin when Carlos Pena buried a simple at the near post from Brandon’s free-kick in the 81st minute.

Lallianzuala Chhangte could have pulled one back for the Machans when attempted a shot on target with his out step but Mohammad Nawaz pulled off a brilliant save to deny.

The Indian contingent delivered for Goa as they started on a bright note while Chennaiyin’s woes continued in the ISL.