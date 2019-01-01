ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC and John Gregory part ways

The Englishman's time at the club has finally come to an end...

have mutually parted ways with coach John Gregory after six games in the ongoing (ISL) season 2019-20.

The Marina Machans had just bagged their first win over Hyderabad FC 2-1 in a dramatic fashion but went on to draw 2-2 against Odisha FC in their last game. They only had another goalless draw against to show for.

The 65-year-old had revealed that he would not continue as head coach following the narrow defeat against at the end of the ISL season 5. However, we continued to lead the southern side into the group stage of the competition on virtue of winning the ISL in his second year at the club besides the 2019 Super Cup final where they lost 2-1 to FC Goa.

Gregory again hinted of his departure post the 3-0 loss to this season saying, "It's about time I sit with the owner (Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan) and had a talk. She has been supportive and I need to talk now. We can’t continue like this. I carried this club on my shoulders for the last two years."

In a statement by the club on Saturday, confirming the departure of the former manager, the co-owners of Chennaiyin FC said, "The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours."

"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club," the statement added while the announcement of the next manager is expected to be made in due course.