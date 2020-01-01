ATK: Manuel Perez pleased with 'very good result' against title rivals FC Goa

The ATK assistant manager stressed on the importance of a win over title contenders...

earned a crucial 2-0 win over fellow title contenders on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium. Goals from Pritam Kotal, Jayesh Rane and a clean sheet meant that ATK also holds the head-to-head advantage at the top of the table as Goa could only manage a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Assistant manager Manuel Perez was delighted with the win and spoke about how Jobby Justin played a crucial role in negating Goa's attacks through the wings.

“This is a very good result for us. We’re back in the first position against an opponent which is our rival for us. We were fighting throughout against them for the (top) position and thankfully we’re good in head to head as well. So if we're equal on points, we’ll be in a better position than them. So that makes this a happy result.

“Jobby (Justin) is a really good player. He’s growing day-by-day. Today we played with two inside midfielders with Javi on the right and Jobby on the left. They couldn’t attack through the wings and I think Jobby helped in that aspect,” he said.

Roy Krishna played a crucial role in helping his side overcome the table-toppers and grabbed two assists. The Fijian was on the field for almost the entire game despite sustaining an arm injury. Perez admitted that he looked tired and that it's too soon to speculate anything about the injury.

“It’s still too soon to know that. Roy was a little bit tired. We wanted to press high and not go back. So we took him off. We tried not to commit the same mistakes so we took him off. David could back against NorthEast for 15-20 minutes and we prefer to have him back on the bench at least," he explained.

“Of course we plan about the tactics and all the possibilities before the game. We’re really connected.”