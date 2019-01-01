ISL 2018-19: Dimas Delgado - Bengaluru know how to play FC Goa

The Spanish midfielder was confident the Blues would remain unbeaten at home by beating NorthEast United...

Dimas Delgado's first goal of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season could not have come at a better time. The 36-year-old scored the second in a 3-0 beating of NorthEast United as Bengaluru qualified for the final 4-2 on aggregate.



"We knew that we were unbeaten at home the entire season. At the end, chances came and we scored and it was time to enjoy. We will be ready for the final," he said after his side managed to reverse a 2-1 defeat from the first leg.



Delgado was also part of the Bengaluru side which lost to Chennaiyin in last season's final. The former 'B' man was determined to go one better this time.



"We will take the final just as a normal game. We have to enjoy the moment, prepare well and go with the mentality that if we do the right things we are capable of winning any game."



FC Goa look increasingly favourites to make the finals and face Bengaluru thanks to their 5-1 win over Mumbai City in the first leg of their semi-final. Delgado, however, was not much concerned on the team they face on Sunday.



He said, "The final is a different game. If it's Goa, well, we know how to play against them. If it is Mumbai, we do the same as we have beaten them twice already. We need to worry just about us.







"We have worked hard to be here. We are in the final and it is amazing."



Delgado has had to take up greater responsibilty after Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu was ruled out with an injury midway through the season. The Spaniard was relishing the challenge and remained impressed by the impact new signing Alex Barrera made.



"It was a big loss when Erik got injured. He was a big player for us. In football, this things happen, injuries kick in when you do not expect. But, the team is over this bad news as another player came in. I think Alex is doing a very good job. He is doing well to gel into the team as soon as possible.



"In the last game at the Kanteerava against Goa, I had to go into deep positions to get the ball because we did not have Eric. I am comfortable doing that and have done it in many games," he signed off.