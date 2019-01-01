ISL 2018-19: Pune City edge out Mumbai City

Iain Hume scored his first goal of the campaign, keeping his record intact of scoring in each ISL season...

FC Pune City end their Indian Super League (ISL) season five campaign on a high with a 2-1 win over state rivals Mumbai City FC on Sunday at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.



Adil Khan (18') and Iain Hume (84') were on target for the hosts tonight. Arnold Issoko pulled one back for the visitors from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of the game.



Adil and Marko Stankovic returned from suspension and injury respectively. Young Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Kumar and Gurtej Singh were given chances as Marcelinho and Martin Diaz remained suspended.



Jorge Costa had Souvik Chakraborti unavailable as Modou Sougou was rested. Alen Deory featured for the club for the very first time as discard Mohammad Rafique started a right full back.





The visitors were all over Phil Brown's side early on. Rafique enforced a fifth-minute save from Kamaljit Singh from a cross. Matt Mills was booked moments later but the cheap set-piece he gifted did not prove costly as Paulo Machado's resultant freekick rattled the edge of the crossbar.



Kamaljit was forced to make another save from Arnold Issoko's angled shot minutes later. However, the deadlock was broken by Pune City against the run of play.



Iain Hume squared the ball for Robin Singh whose lob over the defenders saw Adil Khan beat the offside trap and wander into the box unmarked. The midfielder's audacious attempt paid off as his scissor kick on the volley resulted in arguably one of the goals of the season.





The hosts showed more fervour after taking the lead but it was Kamaljit who ended up being the busier of the two goalkeepers. Despite that, it was Pune who could have doubled right before the half-time whistle if not for Amrinder Singh's crucial save from Robin's header.



More to follow...