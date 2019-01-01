Kerala Blasters: Zakeer Mundampara's ban reduced

Zakeer Mundampara was handed a six-month ban in Janurary for violent conduct against the referee during an Indian Super League match...

Kerala Blasters midfielder Zakeer Mundampara's suspension has been reduced to six games, Goal has learnt.

The Kerala-born midfielder was punished with a six-month ban for violent conduct following a sending off in Kerala Blasters' Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mumbai City on December 12 at the Mumbai Football Arena. The player had reacted angrily to a red card by throwing the ball at referee Umesh Bora's face. The player has since apologized for his actions.

Blasters played their last six games of the league without the the midfielder and the revision of the suspensions allows the 28-year-old to feature in the upcoming Super Cup which is scheduled to start on March 15 in Bhubaneshwar.

The Yellow Army, under head coach Nelo Vingada, ended the league season in the ninth spot and could only muster two wins from 18 matches. The Koch-based club will look to do well in the 2019 Super Cup after exiting the tournament last year with a shock defeat against NEROCA FC.