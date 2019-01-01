ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau wary of Pune City's attacking threat

The Delhi Dynamos head coach envisions a tough test for his defence against Pune City....

Two teams with strong unbeaten runs in the Indian Super League (ISL) will clash when FC Pune City take on Delhi Dynamos on Sunday.

While Pune City are unbeaten in their last six matches, the Dynamos come into the clash on the back of a five-game unbeaten run which includes a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over league leaders Bengaluru FC.

Comparing the seasons of both the clubs, Delhi head coach Josep Gombau said, “I think both the teams have done well. We’ve had similar seasons and it will be an interesting game.”

“It will be a tough game because we are away but we hope to give it a good fight and give a good game for the fans as well.”

Pune City have been resurgent under Phil Brown and were come into the game on the back of an impressive 4-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC and a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against NorthEast United.

“They will prepare well. They played really well against Jamshedpur and NorthEast so it will be a tough game,” opined Gombau.

The Spaniard refused to give away too much with regards to his playing XI for the clash, saying, “We have a few injury concerns but we have a good squad and the player that comes in will give his best.”

Pune have thrived under Brown’s counter-attacking approach with the likes of Marcelinho, Robin Singh and Marko Stankovic flourishing in the attacking third. Gombau is wary of threat posed by the Stallions and is expecting a tough game for his defenders.

“Pune is a team that has done really well since Christmas. They have a very good attack and they have been scoring a lot of goals. It will be a tough challenge defensively for us,” the Delhi coach concluded.