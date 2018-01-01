ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau - I am happy with the players I have

The former Adelaide United coach rued the fact that the referee didn’t award them a penalty…

Delhi Dynamos’ winless run has now extended to 11 matches this season in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC.

Coach Josep Gombau once again pointed at the fact that his players haven’t been clinical throughout this term.

“We failed to convert the chances. This is what has happened to us throughout the season. We played well today. It was a difficult game as Jamshedpur have a good team. They did a very good job. We had our chances, we started the game very well.

“In the first minute, we hit the crossbar. We then lost an important player (Adria Carmona) due to injury. We had to make a change and change the tactics. Jamshedpur then scored but the second half was also good. We got several chances. In the last 20 minutes, only one team was attacking. We had a clear penalty which the referee turned down,” said Gombau referring to the incident when Robin Gurung handled the ball inside the box.

Carmona, who has completed 90 minutes just once this season, was taken off in the 14th minute which has ruled him out of the next game against Chennaiyin FC.

“Carmona was receiving the ball when he came in contact with the Jamshedpur player (Pratik Chaudhary). I won’t allow him to play the next game for sure. I hope he recovers after the break,” said the 42-year-old.

Despite the defeat, Gombau appreciated the effort put in his players and expressed satisfaction with the contingent he has.

“We had a very good game. We came here and we tried to play good football and win. It was disappointing that we did not get the win or at least a point. This team is like a unit. We have a very young squad. All the Indian players are growing as footballers. Today we lost but we did a good job.

“For me, the most important thing is the players I have. I am happy with them. We are working very hard. We are not getting wins but everybody is giving their best. I am thinking about the next game at the moment which we are playing in three days,” signed off Gombau.