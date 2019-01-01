ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau - The Super Cup is now a very important trophy for us

The Delhi Dynamos coach wants to finish the season on a high as his side get ready to take on Bengaluru FC...

It has been a disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign once again for Delhi Dynamos but Josep Gombau and his men will look to finish on a high in front of their home fans when they take on leaders Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

Reflecting on the campaign ahead of his side’s final home fixture of the season, Gombau said, “Yeah, if you see the results you can say we are unhappy because we have not made the top-four and the playoffs.”

“But if you see the games and the performances, we have a lot of young players in the squad who are growing very much. We played quite good football in a lot of games. In some games we deserved to get more points but we did not since we did not take our chances. That was disappointing but we have to look at the future.

“We have a lot of young players like (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, Vinit (Rai), Nandhakumar (Sekar) and Shubam (Sarangi). In every game we are playing four to five players who are under 23. These players in a couple of years, they will be the main players. I am satisfied with the work my players have put in every single training and I am proud of them despite the results. We now need to go game by game till the end of the season.”

Attendances have been low once again this season at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and the Spanish coach admitted that it was not the most ideal of situations for his players.

“Yeah it is difficult. We would like to have more fans in Delhi who come to see us and attend our games. But we also need to understand the football is just growing here and there are not so many fans at the moment. We have to try our best to play good football and bring wins that draws more people in. Football is not that big a sport in India currently and to bring people into the stadium, we need to put on a good show for the fans,” Gombau explained.

The Dynamos are currently on a four-match unbeaten run but the Spaniard is wary of the threat posed by Bengaluru.

“They are top of the table and have very good quality players. It will be a tough game for us like every single team in the ISL which plays against Bengaluru. I think we are doing quite well in the last four games where we have two draws and two wins. I think that the team is performing very well and we want to put on a good show tomorrow too since it is our last home game. We want to try to win tomorrow and finish the home leg on a high,” he stated.

While the ISL season might now be beyond salvation for Delhi, Gombau is not letting the focus slip just yet with the Super Cup to come.

“As a club and as a coach, you are always looking ahead to the next season too and planning for it. But now the most important thing is the last three games and the Super Cup. I think the Super Cup is a very important trophy for us. We started out training session very late in the pre-season and many players were missing due to national team commitments. Many foreign players signed for the team pretty late too so our preparations were not the best,” said Gombau.

“Now the team has started to become very compact and the team has improved a lot. This Super Cup we are taking very seriously. For us that is the goal. After the Super Cup, we will look as to what to do next season. As a football club, we are always looking ahead to the future,” the Delhi coach concluded.