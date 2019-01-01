ISL 2018-19: FC Goa pip Chennaiyin to finish second

The Gaurs walked into the playoffs with confidence while the outgoing champions ended with the worst points tally in ISL history...

FC Goa ended their 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) league campaign with a 1-0 victory over last season's champions Chennaiyin at the JLN Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.Ferran Corominas' 26th striker was enough to ensure a runners-up finish behind Bengaluru FC, ensuring the Gaurs would play the second leg of their playoff game at home. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin ended with 9 points from 18 games, overshadowing NorthEast United's previous worst record of 11 points.

Looking to confirm the second place yet give some rest to players like Mandar Rao Dessai and Carlos Pena, Sergio Lobera handed Saviour Gama his debut with Chinglensana Singh starting a game since the 0-0 draw against ATK back in November last year. Zaid Krouch was also got his first start in place of Brandon Fernandes.

The visitors' coach, John Gregory, preferred to go ahead with an unchanged first 11 after the goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC. Gregory Nelson was back from suspension to start on the bench in place of Hendry Antonay.

It took 13 minutes for the first shot on target as Jeje Lalpelkhlua was played inside the box by Anirudh Thapa but the former's shot was aimed straight at FC Goa custodian Naveen Kumar.

Edu Bedia's interception in the final third resulted in Ferran Corominas force a regulation save from Chennaiyin goalkeeper Karanjit Singh in the 19th minute.

An excellent first time cross from the right, past Tondonba Singh and Eli Sabia, by Jackichand Singh off a long lob by Ahmed Jahouh was what gave Ferran Corominas his 15th goal of the season with a first time finish in the 26th minute.



Christopher Herd put down an easy chance to draw level in the 68th minute when the Australian shot wide from a goalmouth melee from handshaking distance.



Goa could have gone up by another goal by the 77th minute but Corominas failed to send his shot on target after a peach of a through ball by Jackichand Singh.



Following a couple of shots off target by Brandon Fernandes, who had come in place of Edu Bedia, Krouch would blast wide in the 88th minute before going down to cramps.



Lenny Rodrigues another opportunity to extend Goa's lead in injury time but shot wide from close distance with only Karanjit to beat.



More to follow...