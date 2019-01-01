ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos travel to Doha to restart preparations

Dynamos become the first ISL team to kick-start preparations in the international break...

Delhi Dynamos are set to travel to Doha to reignite their Indian Super League (ISL) season when it resumes after the Asian Cup break.

Dynamos had previously signed a technical partnership with Aspire Academy that sees the Doha-based academy share its football know-how and management expertise including coaching, training, scouting and sports science with Dynamos to achieve footballing excellence.

Dynamos have access to the Academy’s football methodologies, planning and data analytics capabilities which will ensure that Josep Gombau's side has the best possible preparation. The Delhi team were in Aspire during pre-season as well where they played a host of friendlies.

Aspire Academy played host to Dynamos starlet Subham Sarangi for four months where he honed his skills under the watchful guidance of some of the academy coaches.

Dynamos had a disappointing campaign so far as they sit on the ninth spot with seven points from 12 matches. But The Lions ended the first phase of the season with a win when they got the better of Chennaiyin FC 3-1 away from home.

They have let-off a couple of players including club skipper Pritam Kotal who has joined ATK in a three-and-half-year deal.

They have also released Siam Hanghal and the 25-year old midfielder has joined East Bengal on a loan deal which would last until the end of the current season.

It must be noted that Seminmang Manchong, who was under trial at East Bengal, will also travel with the Delhi squad to Qatar.