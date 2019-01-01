ISL 2018-19: Nelo Vingada - Kerala Blasters will play to win

The Kerala Blasters boss is unhappy with Indian Super League's scheduling

Kerala Blasters will be looking to salvage pride from whatever is left of their Indian Super League season as they take on Delhi Dynamos on Thursday.

Newly instated manager Nelo Vingada will be hoping to win his first game as Kerala boss but the league's schedule has left him confused.

“I don’t understand how this works because for Kerala Blasters, this is the second game after the restart and for Delhi Dynamos it’s the first. So, they have had more time to prepare. I don’t want to use this as an excuse, but it’s a fact.”

“I believe that the results until now are not according to the level of the team. My first game was just after two days my arrival. I’m sure that the players know me better now and I know them better than before. Even though we drew against ATK, I was not happy because we played to win and missed many chances. It will be a tough game for both teams and if my players keep improving, we will fight to win this game,” he said.

The Portuguese had previously claimed that he would have kept Halicharan Narzary and CK Vineeth – the two players who have been loaned to Chennaiyin. He stood by that claim but assured that he will try to the best out of the players available at his disposal. Vingada also pointed out the possibility of a transfer before the window closes.

“We have lost two important players in Halicharan Narzary and CK Vineeth. Narzary was a fantastic player with me at NorthEast United and for the National team. I would have loved to have both of them here as they have an eye for goal. But we need to accept the reality and see what we can do. We brought in Baoringdao Bodo, a young boy. Maybe we will have another young boy by tomorrow (Thursday) because the transfer window closes tomorrow.

“But I want to be realistic, so for me, the players we have now are the best. I won’t cry that the team is not bringing better solutions. Sometimes teams bring in more solutions but that doesn’t mean they are better solutions. If nothing special happens because of injuries and suspensions – like Zakeer was suspended and he is an important substitute for us – then I will have to sit down and solve the problem with these players.

“We have lost three players until now, but I knew this before I came here. If nothing special happens, we can try different combinations between the players we have and try and present good football.”

When asked about the dilemma a coach faces as he tries to win games playing an attractive brand of football, the Portuguese said, “Winning is not the most important thing, it’s the only thing that should happen. We are here for the result and we want to win. If we can win playing good football, it’s better. Tomorrow and all the other games in the competition, we will play to win. But everybody knows that if you play beautiful football, the wins are better,” Vingada concluded.