ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru's Carles Cuadrat - I will never ask Miku to fall if he is touched inside the box

The Bengaluru FC coach was not happy about the penalty which NorthEast United received in Guwahati…

Bengaluru FC have a tough task as they take on NorthEast United in the second leg of Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal one on Monday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

The Blues boss Carles Cuadrat is confident about getting a positive result in front of their supporters.

He said, “We're ready for a big game. We're in a good mood and we have the feeling that here in Kanteerava Stadium in front of the supporters, we can give them one of the nights that we will remember through the years.

“I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow (Monday), but I have the feeling that we can win this battle. In some circumstances, the game can go into extra-time and I believe that we can beat them there. We want to be competitive.”

Cuadrat did not want to make a big deal out of their defeat in the first leg and instead suggested that his team played good football in Guwahati. “We knew that we have to get a good result in Guwahati to come back here and fight. You saw what happened last night in Mumbai? It happens in football.

“I am happy that we come here with a result that is not so bad. I am only unhappy about the end of the game where we conceded the penalty. We created good chances, so did they. It was the kind of game that we expected,” said the Spanish coach.

The former assistant of Albert Roca was not happy with the late penalty which NorthEast United received and from which they netted the winning goal.

He said, “I love football, and I would never ask Miku to fall if he is touched in the box. I like to see the ball moving and I love seeing him dribble. My players are honest.

“We are going to win or we are going to lose, but we are not going to do strange things like simulate to get an advantage.”