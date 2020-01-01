Iranian Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores epic bicycle kick against Chelsea

Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a Premier League goal of the season contender with an amazing bicycle kick against Chelsea.

It was just his second goal in 26 appearances for and his first was scored last week. The 26-year-old executed the perfect bicycle kick to save a point for Brighton.



had taken the lead through captain and club favourite César Azpilicueta at the Amex Stadium but failed to capitalise on their lead.



An 84th minute corner was head up into the air and back across the Chelsea penalty area by Brighton's Lewis Dunk. Alireza Jahanbakhsh adjusted his body tracking the moving ball before performing the perfect bicycle kick which even Cristiano Ronaldo would be impressed with. He connected perfectly with the ball sending it past helpless Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.



After the game Jahanbakhsh said he was very happy to be helping the team and wants to keep the Brighton fans happy with more performances like this one. He admitted he had gone through a tough time personally while being left out of the side.

😏 Give us a GIF for your reaction when @Alirezajb7 did this...#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Jz8jXqluoV — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 1, 2020

The Iranian international is finally showing the form he was in when he played for Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league which attracted Brighton to him in the first place.

Brighton have in the on Saturday and then away from home in the Premier League the following weekend.