'Inzaghi is similar to Klopp' - Immobile hails Lazio manager and explains disappointing Borussia Dortmund spell

The Italy forward has 27 goals in 26 Serie A games so far this season as his side have mounted an unexpected title challenge

Ciro Immobile says manager Simone Inzaghi reminds him of Jurgen Klopp due to his motivational ability.

Inzaghi, the younger brother of former and forward Filippo, has masterminded an unlikely title challenge this season, with Lazio just one point behind Juventus with 26 games played.

Still in his first top-level managerial role since being promoted from his role as a youth coach at Lazio in 2016, Inzaghi has clearly impressed his star striker.

Asked on Instagram Live by Damiano Er Faina if Inzaghi was similar to boss Klopp, Immobile replied: “Yes, for the motivation that he gives you.

“Inzaghi is a complete European coach. And one I have found myself best with.”

Immobile has been in stunning goalscoring form this season, with a sensational haul of 27 goals from 26 Serie A games so far.

Early in the season, however, things didn’t seem so rosy as Immobile reacted angrily to being substituted after scoring against , and he was dropped for the following game against .

“It was a gut reaction, wrong,” he explained.

“I knew that he'd forgive me, but it wasn't right to show that reaction to people.

“Inzaghi managed it very well, benching me against Inter was right. In that period, we spoke a lot and resolved it, there wasn't even the need to make peace."

Immobile also recalled an episode from late October, when Lazio came from 3-0 down to secure a draw with .

The forward completed the comeback with a 92nd-minute equaliser from the penalty spot, after Inzaghi had ripped into his side at the break with Lazio trailing by three.

“Inzaghi got really angry at halftime. He was a beast and he was right, we were bad,” he said.

“We came back from the international break and were all doing our own thing.

“Then we came out from the dressing room and made it 3-3.

“But the penalty was scary. (Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi) Gollini seemed like he was three meters from me and was going to save it, but I took a great shot."

With 116 goals in less than four full seasons since joining Lazio in 2016, Immobile has picked his career back up after a disappointing spell at .

After struggling to fill the shoes of Robert Lewandowski in , he says he wasn’t going to make the same mistake when replacing Miroslav Klose in the Italian capital.

“I felt great straight away here,” he explained. “I came after Klose, but I didn’t commit the same error I made at Dortmund.

“Lewandowski left and I felt the responsibility [of replacing him], but in Rome I preferred not to think about it.”