Inter never discussed move for Messi & Barcelona have held no Lautaro talks – Zanetti

The Argentine, who is now vice-president at San Siro, has been discussing the futures of two fellow countrymen amid much transfer talk

were never “in a state to make an offer” for Lionel Messi, claims Javier Zanetti, with the Nerazzurri’s vice-president also claiming that have made no approach for Lautaro Martinez.

Two high-profile internationals have seen moves in and out of San Siro mooted over recent weeks.

Messi has registered on Inter’s radar for some time, with the giants having made no secret of their interest in landing an all-time great down the years.

A door was briefly swung open to them when a six-time Ballon d’Or winner aired his desire to secure a switch away from Camp Nou.

Messi has, however, told Goal that he will now be spending the 2020-21 campaign in Catalunya, bringing the clamour for his signature to a close.

Zanetti claims Inter never got as far as entering into transfer talks, despite intense speculation, and is not surprised to see a fellow countryman staying put.

“We weren't in a state to make an offer for Messi,” Zanetti told TyC Sports.

“Our market is about selling first and then buying - we have to respect financial fair play. There was no point sitting down [for talks with Messi].

“As he's always said, Barcelona is his home, his family and, seeing how it finished, it's right that it stays like that.

“He was very clear when he said that family weighs heavy in the balance and that is delicate, very delicate. The finances aren't important there.”

While Messi will not be trading life at Barcelona for that at Inter any time soon, Zanetti insists Lautaro will not be heading in the opposite direction.

The highly-rated forward has been identified as a top target by La Liga giants, but no formal approach has been made and those in are eager to ensure that remains the case.

Zanetti added on 23-year-old frontman Lautaro: “In his case, being just a young player with such potential, it's normal for other teams to look at him. But what I see each day as a Lautaro who wants to stay in Italy.

“At the moment, there are no negotiations between Inter and Barcelona.

“We're happy with him and I know he's happy here too. He knows that he's at a great club and that he's improving a lot thanks to the coach [Antonio Conte].”