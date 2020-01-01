Inter Miami quiet on Bale but are closing on Designated Player deals amid links to Silva & Morgan

The new MLS franchise of Manchester United legend David Beckham are in the process of piecing together their squad for a debut campaign in 2020

Miami, David Beckham’s new franchise, are closing on deals to fill Designated Player spots on their roster but remain quiet on links to forward Gareth Bale.

It has been suggested that the international could be among those targeted as a marquee addition for an ambitious outfit.

The Florida-based side are due to kick off their debut campaign in 2020 and are in the process of piecing together coaching and playing staffs.

Numerous names have been linked with the club as they seek to make statement signings, with Bale among the mooted targets.

The 30-year-old’s agent has sought to play down talk of a possible move to America for his client, with Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough also doing little to fan the flames.

He told MLSSoccer when quizzed on the Bale speculation: “We’re linked with a lot of players so we’ll just try to get guys signed and then we’ll talk about it.”

While steering around the Bale question, Inter Miami are confident when it comes to landing big names.

star David Silva is another reported target, with the World Cup winner preparing to become a free agent in the summer, while there has also been talk of a raid on Scottish champions for 23-year-old winger Lewis Morgan.

“With Designated Players, it’s always a little bit harder,” McDonough said.

“I think we’re close on one, so we’re in the process of trying to get that sorted out. We’ll try to get the roster complete as soon as possible but we won’t wait until the summer, I don’t think, to finish the DPs.”

He added on efforts to get proven performers on board: “We have significant international players still to sign.

“We have an international winger that we’ve got agreed, we’re doing personal terms with.

“We have a DP striker that we’ve agreed [a fee] with the club, trying to see if we can get personal terms done. We have midfielders we’re trying to secure and one or two centre-backs.

“I don’t feel pressure to sign a big name. I feel pressure to win.

“I know there’s pressure from the outside, but I don’t feel any pressure to build a team. I feel pressure to build a successful team, I think there’s a lot of different ways to do that. I think if I built down here, everybody would be happy.”