Inter deny Romelu Lukaku starting place in Champions League final vs Man City

Inter Milan have denied Romelu Lukaku a starting place in the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Inter face Man City in Istanbul

Lukaku on bench

Inter aiming for European glory

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku has been left on the bench for the clash with City by manager Simone Inzaghi, with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko instead starting up front against Pep Guardiola's side, who are hoping to complete the treble after winning the Premier League and the FA Cup. Inter, by comparison, are hoping to win their second major trophy of the season after lifting the Coppa Italia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku has struggled for minutes this season and has not started a single Champions League game this term, although he has scored three times in the competition, against Viktoria Plzen, Porto, and Benfica. The Belgium international has 14 goals in all competitions, the same as Dzeko. Martinez has scored 28.

He is on loan from Chelsea, looking to resurrect his career amid a tumultuous couple of seasons at club and international levels. A Champions League final goal could change the perception of him, but such a breakthrough would need to come off the bench against Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Lukaku will hope to play a part off the bench as Inter aim to win their first Champions League trophy since the 2009-10 season.