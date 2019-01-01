Manchester United v Internazionale

Injury scare for Man Utd as Lindelof heads straight for tunnel after being subbed in Inter game

The Swedish defender looked to have hurt himself during the pre-season friendly against Serie A opposition

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof suffered a suspected thigh injury during the Red Devils' pre-season fixture against Inter.

The Sweden international went down off the ball holding his leg and went straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Phil Jones at the heart of the United defence with the scores tied at 0-0.

Lindelof is arguably United's most consistent performer in central defence and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the injury isn't serious.

More to follow...

