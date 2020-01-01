Injured Rashford attends Super Bowl LIV as footballers enjoy NFL decider

The Red Devils star has taken advantage of the fact he's set for a long spell on the sidelines

attacker Marcus Rashford has followed Harry Kane's lead by attending this year's Super Bowl between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Kane was in attendance last year after picking up an injury with Rashford on hand this time around in Florida to watch the NFL decider in person.

Rashford is facing a fight to be fit again this season for the Red Devils ahead of EURO 2020 and he decided to make the most of his injury woes to attend the Super Bowl which was ultimately won by Kansas.

Scene is set 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DLqAjD8CD1

— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 2, 2020

Congrats on a big half time show 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nRwHCUDw5X

— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2020

The Red Devils star wasn't the only footballer enjoying the action as a number of current and past players turned their attention to another sport for a few hours.

— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) February 3, 2020

Super bowl let’s enjoy 😉 @49ers 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5TZ458EYAq

— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) February 2, 2020

Ready for tomorrow’s #SBLIV

Hey @NFL I am a free agent if you need me to play 🤪🏈 @Chiefs @49ers #WeReady @nflmx pic.twitter.com/5mHfI1lMf8

— David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) February 1, 2020

What an amazing experience 🏈🤙🏻 #SuperBowl #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/tS8udqZlBk

— David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) February 3, 2020

Musician Shakira, who is also the wife of defender Gerard Pique, stole the show at half-time with an electric performance that even included a nod to her 'Waka Waka' song from the 2010 World Cup in .

. @Shakira just rocked the stage! 🔥 #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime



SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy pic.twitter.com/yJ1xXI9Ty7

VAR has been frustrating football fans this season and even the Super Bowl wasn't immune from the controversy of technology as it failed to provide clarity on a key call late in the game.

VAR doesn’t work in the NFL, either!



His toe was definitely went out of bounds before the ball crossed the line.

— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) February 3, 2020

In one final nod to football, Beatles singer Paul McCartney's pre-game Super Bowl prediction deserves a special mention as he backed runaway Premier League leaders to claim more silverware.

A Paul le preguntaron qué equipo ganará el #SuperBowl y dijo: “Liverpool!” Decime después si es del ... ⚽️🎼 pic.twitter.com/bHAAaMvVH0

— Calico Skies Radio | McCartney (@calicoradio) February 3, 2020