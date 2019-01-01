Injured Kwadwo Asamoah out of Inter Milan game against Barcelona

The Ghanaian is not among the 18-man squad that will take on the Catalan giants

Kwadwo Asamoah is absent from the Milan team that will tackle in the final Group F match at the San Siro.

The 31-year old made his return to action when he came off the bench in the Nerazzurri's last match against which ended 0-0.

It looked like he was ready to make his first start in over a month in this tie with the Catalan giants.

However, Sky Sport Italia reported earlier that the former man suffered a relapse of the knee injury and hence misses out once again.

Inter will need to beat Barcelona to stand a chance of qualifying to the Round of 16 as they are tied on seven points with who face the already-eliminated Slavia Prague in the other Group F game.