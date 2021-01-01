Indian women's team to play three international friendly matches in Turkey

The Maymol Rocky-coached side are currently camping in Goa...

The Indian Women’s football team will be travelling to Alanya in Turkey to play three international friendly matches against Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

Their first match is scheduled against Serbia on February 17 followed by a game against Russia on February 19. Their last match of the tour will be against Ukraine on February 23.

The women's team under the tutelage of head coach Maymol Rocky has been undergoing preparation in Goa for the past two months and the tour to Turkey will be the team's first outing after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Coach Maymol Rocky was understandably happy as her team is finally back to playing international football after a long back.

Expressing her joy, Rocky said, “We have a very young and talented squad at our disposal. This will be a good experience for the girls as we prepare for challenges ahead. The matches in Turkey will give us a good barometer on where our players stand in terms of being match-fit.

“This may be our first tournament in a long time. The girls are eager to prove themselves. We will be playing against European teams. It will not be easy, playing against them. But we are ready for the challenge.

“Playing against string European teams will help us prepare for the Asian Cup. These experiences will be vital for the girls in these two years. The two months in the camp allowed the girls to get back into shape both physically and mentally for International football."

These international matches will help them prepare better for the AFC Asian Cup that is slated to kick off in India from January 20, 2022.

Fixtures

February 17: India vs Serbia

February 19: India vs Russia

February 23: India vs Ukraine

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam.

Midfielders: Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Sumithra Kamaraj, Pyari Xaxa.

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Heigrujjam Daya Devi, Sumati Kumari.