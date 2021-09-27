India women's coach Thomas Dennerby names 23-member squad for UAE, Bahrain trips
The Indian national women's football team is preparing for the 2022 AFC Asian Women's Cup as head coach Thomas Dennerby has named his 23-member squad for the four friendlies in October.
The Swede was handed over the reins in August after former coach Maymol Rocky stepped down.
When will the Indian national women's team be in action?
The team will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday, September 29, from where they will travel to the UAE for two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Tunisia national teams, and thereon to to Bahrain, where they will play another set of friendlies against the Bahrain and the Chinese Taipei national teams.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Oct 2
|TBC
|UAE vs India
|Oct 4
|TBC
|India vs Tunisia
|Oct 10
|TBC
|Bahrain vs India
|Oct 13
|TBC
|India vs Chinese Taipei
How are India preparing for the 2022 AFC Asian Women's Cup?
As part of the five-month preparation, the Indian women's team have currently been camping in Jamshedpur, an initiative supported by the Government of Jharkhand. They are also expected to travel to Sweden to face two Damallsvenskan league teams, subject to permission to Indian citizens arriving in Sweden from relevant authorities.
"After training for about a month in Jharkhand, we are extremely happy to be going for these friendly matches in the UAE and Bahrain. These matches will be essential for us to gauge how far the girls have progressed during the training camp, as they will be pitted against some tough teams.
"We are all looking forward to these matches, and are thankful to the authorities for arranging them during such difficult circumstances in a pandemic," said Dennerby.
Indian women's national team: Squad and team news
Goan forward Karishma Shirvoikar is a notable absentee in the squad to travel to UAE and Bahrain. Astam Oraon and Sumati Kumari, who are locals from the state of Jharkhand, have earned their the senior women's team call-ups having initially impressed with the India U-17 women’s team.
The 23-member Indian national women's team squad:
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom
Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Sumati Kumari, Pyari Xaxa, Renu