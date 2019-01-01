‘Incredible Hazard deserves Real Madrid chance’ – Zola expecting Belgian to shine away from Chelsea

A man who spent seven productive years at Stamford Bridge has secured a big-money move to Spain with the best wishes of those left in west London

Eden Hazard is an “incredible” talent that deserves the opportunity to test himself at , says legend Gianfranco Zola.

The international forward has completed a €100 million (£90m/$114m) transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard had made no secret of his desire to take in a spell with the Blancos are seven productive years at Stamford Bridge.

Zola, who worked with the 28-year-old as assistant manager to Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-19, believes one of the finest players on the planet will continue to flourish with La Liga giants.

He told AS: “Madrid have bought a fantastic player.

“This year he was incredible. And as a person, that's how he is too. Chelsea lost a key player and Madrid have gained one.

“I wish him all the best and that it goes as well at Madrid as it did at Chelsea. That's what he deserves.

“It will go well. His ability doesn't allow for any doubts. will be good for him.

“This year, he learned a lot and improved, learned to play more with the team, improved his passing. I think he'll do well.”

Madrid are looking for inspiration and leadership on the back of a forgettable season last time out and Zola believes that Hazard will bring both of those qualities to the fold.

He added: “Last year, he was very good for us and he participated in close to 40% of the goals. Not just scoring but assisting too. He was really good, his numbers were incredible too.

“Some leaders speak a lot in the dressing room, on the field and others do it with actions contributing important things in games, deciding big games. He is a great player for Madrid.”

Hazard will be charged with the task of helping to fill the void at Real created by the 2018 departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

That expectation will pile added pressure on him, but Zola believes the Belgian will thrive if he continues to play the game that comes “naturally” to him.

Article continues below

Quizzed on what advice he would offer to Hazard, the Italian icon said: “The best advice I can give is to keep doing what he has been doing. The rest will come.

“We had many debates about football and he always told me that he performs better when he is having fun, that his best arrives when he is enjoying himself.

“I hope he enjoys it at Madrid. If he does, the rest will happen naturally.”