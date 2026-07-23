In pictures.. Real Madrid unveil their second kit for the new season

Real Madrid unveiled their second kit for the 2026/2027 season on Thursday, complete with distinctive technology designed to keep the players in peak condition.

The Royal Club released an official statement that read: "Real Madrid and Adidas present the second kit for the 2026-27 season. The kit features a dark green colour with details in ivory white, reinterpreting a colour combination used in the past with a modern and contemporary perspective."

It continued: "The kit includes a precise geometric pattern bearing the club's initials, and features a modern collar with an ivory white stripe. In addition, it displays the Adidas trefoil logo, which connects innovation in sporting performance, football culture and off-pitch style."

The statement added: "The kit has been designed for the highest levels of competition, and is equipped with Adidas' modern climacool+ technology, which manages moisture and improves ventilation to keep players cool. The new kit is now available in Real Madrid's official stores and in selected Adidas stores."











