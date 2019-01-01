'Impossible doesn’t exist here' - Pogba reveals what Man Utd means to him amid transfer talk

The World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but has expressed how special he considers the Red Devils to be

Paul Pogba continues to see his future called into question, but has offered no indication that he is looking for a move when discussing what the club means to him.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has generated transfer talk at Old Trafford throughout the summer.

He sparked much of that himself, with the international admitting that he may be tempted to make a fresh start away from England after three seasons back in the Premier League.

United do, however, still hold a special place in Pogba’s heart and that will make it difficult for him to walk away.

He has told a new Adidas documentary called ‘Fabric of Football: Belief’: "When you wear this shirt, you know that everything is possible.

"And we never give up. Nothing changed, even when I went away and I just came back, it’s the same club, same mentality, same culture.

"Manchester means belief, Manchester means possible.

"Impossible doesn’t exist here."

Those comments stand in stark contrast to ones uttered by the 26-year-old early in the summer during a promotional trip to Asia.

He said at that time, when quizzed on whether a move away from United could be put in place: "There is a lot of thinking [going on].

"I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season... it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done his best to curb the speculation surrounding Pogba.

The United manager maintains that a player acquired for £89 million ($107m) in the summer of 2016 remains fully committed to the Red Devils.

He has suggested that the Frenchman could skipper his side in the 2019-20 campaign, with Jose Mourinho having previously relinquished the midfielder of vice-captain duties.

The exit rumours appear set to rumble on for some time yet, though, as while the transfer window has closed for Premier League clubs, it remains open for sides in and are still being linked with a late swoop to prise Pogba away from Old Trafford.