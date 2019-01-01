"I'm open to everything"– Sevilla’s Joaquin Caparros not ruling out coaching in Africa

Having enjoyed an incredible career in Spain, the 63-year-old has hinted that he might consider coaching in Africa

Joaquin Caparros is open to coaching in Africa at the end of his contract with .

In his 38 years managerial career, Caparros has managed majorly Spanish teams and he has revealed that he would be open to offers to handle African teams in future.

In a chat with media ahead of Thursday’s clash with Simba SC, the-63-year-old revealed that he would be bringing his wealth of experience to bear should that happen.

“I'm open to everything and I would bring all the experience of the many years I coached in ,” said Caparros.

As Los Rojiblancos face the Tanzanian league kings, he is anticipating a good game while hoping there are no injuries.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Simba for winning the league. Everyone in football knows that is no mean feat,” he continued.

“We want the match to be a true show and for the people to enjoy themselves. I hope there'll be no injuries.”

He went a step further explaining why LaLiga is key to the growth of the round leather game.

“It's the footballers. You've got Navas, Messi, Ramos, Banega... The best players in the world play here and that has repercussions in the media because everyone wants to come and see the best. [on Thursday], we're going to be seeing players who have won the World Cup.”