'I'm not jealous of anyone' - Lacazette thankful for goalscoring partner Aubameyang

The French forward is proud of his team-mates achievements, and he's set his sights on one more with the Europa League final coming

Alexandre Lacazette says there are no ill feelings between himself and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the two forwards continue to push one another as part of a telepathic partnership.

The two strikers are set to lead the line for the Gunners on Wednesday in the final, where they'll meet knowing that a win will book Arsenal a spot in the next season.

Aubameyang finished the Premier League campaign in a three-way tie for the Golden Boot alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on 22 goals, solidifying his place among the world's best goalscorers.

Lacazette, meanwhile, bagged 13 goals himself, good for a place in the Premier League's top 10.

But the Frenchman insists that there's no jealousy between himself and the Gabon international. Instead, there's a genuine bond that has made both players better in the year-and-a-half they've been partners.

“Me, I am not jealous of anyone. I just want to win trophies, Auba as well," Lacazette told the Mirror.

"Of course it is always better to play together, but when one plays and the other stays on the bench you just have to help the team when you can.

“Yeah (it does feel telepathic), but sometimes it is wrong! Sometimes he goes left and I put the ball right. But normally we work a lot to be on the same wavelength. We want to be as perfect as possible.

“Of course, the coach knows we want to play together but of course he has to make a choice and we have to respect them. Playing with Auba is always a pleasure for me.”

Aubameyang originally joined Arsenal in January 2018, kickstarting a partnership with Lacazette soon after.

Lacazette says that partnership formed naturally and, now with a full campaign under their belts, he feels the two, and Arsenal as a whole, are getting even better.

“It depends on the player, how they think, and we work a lot in training to be quicker and have a good relationship,” said Lacazette.

"It’s been different this season because we have had Auba for the whole of the season. Auba is a really good striker and the defenders find it difficult to take care of him.

“But we don’t feel it is just because of us, we feel it because we are a good team. We have Mesut [Ozil] and more good players and it’s easier for the team. Even when I don’t play, like against , the team was good and we played well so I don’t think it’s just because of Auba and me. We have a good group and we just want to keep going and play well.”

The Europa League final is a vital one for Arsenal, as it represents the Gunners' last opportunity to seal a Champions League spot after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

And Lacazette, who hasn't played for since 2017, sees a Champions League place as vital to his international career and a key factor in why he moved to Arsenal in the first place.

“ is my club since I was younger so that’s why I enjoyed playing there. But I really wanted to leave my club for a good team where I knew I could feel good," he said.

"When Arsenal came I knew it would be a good club for me.

“I would like to be in the French team but I have to respect the manager’s decision. Maybe I need to score 30 or 40 goals, I don’t know.

"I know it is a really good atmosphere to have the Champions League in your stadium so I want to know it in Emirates. We just have to win the final.”