'I'm learning a lot' - Arsenal full-back Tierney hails 'amazing' Arteta

The Scottish international is looking forward to getting back on the pitch under his new manager following the coronavirus crisis

Kieran Tierney has revealed that he has been "learning a lot" from Mikel Arteta while in self-isolation, highlighting the manager's "amazing" attention to detail and knowledge of football.

Arteta has had a positive impact on the Arsenal squad since succeeding Unai Emery in the Emirates Stadium hot seat back in December.

The Gunners haven't suffered a single Premier League defeat in 2020 under the Spaniard, and seemed to be improving with each passing game before the season was called to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, Tierney dislocated his shoulder just before Arteta's arrival, and has yet to feature for the Gunners this year.

The Scottish defender has struggled for fitness since completing a £25 million ($31m) move to Arsenal from last summer.

He has only started four games for the club to date, but is currently in the process of building his strength back up so that he can make a telling contribution if the campaign resumes.

Arteta has been holding regular meetings with his squad online, and Tierney has been encouraged by the Spanish tactician's thorough analysis and understanding of the game.

The 22-year-old left-back told Sky Sports: "I've seen all his [Arteta's] video meetings, I've been in the meetings together as a team, before the games, after the games and just his analysis is amazing.

"In Dubai, for the winter break I was doing some one-on-one work with him and that's when I realised, 'This is brilliant, I'm learning a lot in a rehab session.'

"He knows what's going to happen in a game and how it's going to happen and what you should do, where you're going to get pressed from and where your options should be.

"You should know where the left-mid is going to be and the centre-mid so you can just play in sync, everybody is using one brain and I think that's perfect.

"Hopefully when I'm back fit I can get the chance to play and just build up fitness and confidence again."

Tierney's comments come days after he was singled out for praise by Arteta, who has been impressed by how committed the international has been to his recovery while in quarantine.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play," the Arsenal boss told club legend Ian Wright earlier this week.

"His attitude, his commitment, his will; it's incredible. I think he's going to bring something special to us. It's a shame (Tierney's injury), but it's part of his development."