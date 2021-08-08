‘I’m just delighted with that’ – Onyedinma revels in ‘dream’ Luton Town debut

The Nigerian midfielder is proud of how his game against Darren Ferguson's Posh went, where he scored on his Hatters debut

Fred Onyedinma is thrilled to have made a scoring debut in Luton Town’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United in Saturday’s English Championship encounter.

The 24-year-old joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee on 25 May 2021 following Wycombe Wanderers’ demotion to League One.

Onyedinma was named in the team’s starting XI, and he repaid Nathan Jones’ faith in him by contributing two assists and a goal at Kenilworth Road.

After assisting Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick for their goals, the Super Eagles prospect registered his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 71st minute.

Cornick teed up James Bree down the right touchline to whip in a wonderful cross which the African star met to rifle past goalkeeper Christy Pym at the second attempt.

“It was a dream debut and I’m just delighted for the win, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Onyedinma told the club website.

“We wanted to get the goals, not feel sorry for them and wanted to punish them, and I think we did that well.

“I’m not going to lie to you, even speaking to Gabe who had a brilliant game, I told him “one goal, one assist – that would be the dream start”. To go one better, I’m just delighted with that.”

Onyedinma played alongside Cornick, Adebayo as well as substitutes Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes.

The quintet boasts power and pace. When asked how it is to be part of such an offensive threat, he said: “It’s exciting, and that’s the thing that pushes everyone, even in training.

“We’ve got quality in the attacking options and it’s just exciting to see.

“You are always looking to score, but as a winger, it’s there for me to create assists and I’m delighted with both, but I’ll say the goal (was special) as well.”

He was substituted for Mendes with eight minutes left on the clock as fans accorded him with a clapping ovation.

Article continues below

“I thought I was meant to come off earlier, but the ball was still in play and I just had to get on with it. He (Jones) just pushed me back on and told me to keep going,” he added.

“The fans and the atmosphere were brilliant. I’ve played here a couple of times and never been on the winning side.

“It was great from the first minute and I’m looking forward to playing here again.”