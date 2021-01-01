'I'm inspired by Ronaldinho & Neymar' - PSG star Baltimore expresses admiration towards Brazilian duo

The French winger has discussed her main role models from the men's game while opening up on her development at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain star Sandy Baltimore has revealed that she draws inspiration from Brazilian duo Ronaldinho and Neymar to help her on her own career path.

Baltimore has enjoyed a rapid ascent to prominence since stepping up to the PSG first team in 2016, establishing herself as one of the top players in the Division 1 Feminine while also becoming a full France international.

The 21-year-old, who has helped Olivier Echouafni's side rise to the top of the league this season, says she has benefitted from studying up on former Brazil star Ronaldinho and current Selecao forward Neymar while honing her skills at the highest level of the women's game.

What's been said?

Asked to name her main role models, Baltimore told Goal : "Ronaldinho, I like his dribbling, his technical moves. Neymar, too. Sometimes, I watch videos of their technical moves.

"I don't have the same style, but I like it and try to be inspired by them."

Baltimore's record for PSG this season

Baltimore has made 16 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term, scoring eight goals.

The France international has also laid on seven assists, and feels as though she is improving with each passing game.

"I really passed a milestone this season." she added. "The more I play, the more I progress and the more I gain self-confidence.

"I'm more relaxed, I put less pressure on myself."

What's next?

Baltimore will be back in contention for a place in Echouafni's starting XI when PSG come up against Sparta Prague in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

The Parisians will then turn their attention to a huge top-of-the-table clash against Lyon at the weekend, with just a point separating the two teams after 15 games.

