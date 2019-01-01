'I'm glad John had his moment' - Chelsea boss Lampard hails 'legend' Terry on Stamford Bridge return

The former Blues defender returned to his old stadium for the first time on Wednesday, sitting in the opposing dugout as a Villa assistant

manager Frank Lampard called his former team-mate John Terry a "legend" as the ex-defender returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time on Wednesday.

Terry spent nearly two decades with Chelsea, winning the Premier League five times as well as the amid several other trophies.

After calling time on his playing career last year, Terry helped gain promotion to the Premier League as an assistant in 2018-19.

Villa travelled to face Chelsea on Wednesday, bringing Terry back to his old ground.

Terry received a rousing ovation from the Stamford Bridge faithful before Chelsea defeated Villa 2-1 thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Following the game, Lampard admitted it was strange seeing his former team-mate in the opposing dugout – something he experienced last season when he was managing .

"It was a bit strange, I've been there myself last year - it is difficult," Lampard said. "You are professional and want to do your job but it is not easy.



"I'm glad John had his moment here and got his applause. John was very humble, didn't want to make a big deal about it, but he's a legend, the most decorated captain the club has ever had, and he deserved it."

Article continues below

Lampard was also pleased with his side's performance, with the Blues solidifying their hold on fourth place after two straight defeats in league play.

"I thought we were great today," Lampard said. "I'm pleased because that was us again, we had a blip against West Ham and today we were back.



"Our character at half-time was important and we carried off where we left off. The disappointment of the day is we didn't score two or three.



"Villa are stubborn, have picked up results on the road and you can see why. They have good players and are well organised."

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face struggling at Goodison Park. Three days later they face a crucial Champions League clash with at Stamford Bridge in their group-stage finale.