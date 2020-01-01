'I'm getting used to a new reality' - Torres reflects on one year of retirement and celebrates 'beloved' Liverpool's Premier League title

The former Reds striker looked back on the first year of his non-playing career as he revealed he's looking to become a coach

Fernando Torres took to Instagram to reflect on his one-year anniversary of retirement while revealing his pride that his "beloved" were finally able to win the Premier League title.

Torres retired from football one year ago, wrapping up his career with a stint in with Sagan Tosu.

The former striker spent just under four years at Anfield during the prime of his career, having joined from boyhood club in 2007.

Torres went on to score 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool, emerging as one of the world's best strikers while helping to victory at the 2010 World Cup.

However, he made the decision to depart in January 2011, leaving the Reds for rivals .

Despite that move harming his relationship with Liverpool fans at the time, the striker has mended that rift in recent years as he has returned to Anfield while supporting the club from afar.

And, on Sunday, the striker revealed that he's set to become a coach while reflecting on what has been a wild year both on and off the field.