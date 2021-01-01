'I'm a loud captain and I demand a lot' - Maguire determined to lead Man Utd to trophies

The England international defender has opened up on his leadership approach at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire says he's "loud around the dressing room" at Manchester United and demands a lot from his team-mates because of his determination to lead the club to major trophies.

Maguire has held the captain's armband at Old Trafford for over a year under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, helping the Red Devils re-emerge as a major force at the top of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has embraced the weight of responsibility that comes with being United skipper and is now vowing to do everything within his power to deliver silverware to an expectant fanbase.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of a Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against AC Milan on Thursday, Maguire told UEFA.com : "It's a huge privilege; I feel so lucky to be able to lead this club and be captain of this club. It's a huge honour.

"I'm doing everything I can to be a successful captain, and obviously the main thing is to start lifting trophies and start winning football matches on a continuous, consistent basis.

"I demand a lot. I’m sure you could speak to a lot of players [and they’d tell you that] I’m loud around the place, I’m loud around the dressing room."

Maguire's relationship with Solskjaer

Solskjaer brought Maguire to Old Trafford in the summer of 2019 as United negotiated a record-breaking £80 million ($111m) deal with Leicester.

The England international has been a fixture in the Norwegian's starting XI ever since, taking in 95 appearances across all competitions.

Maguire enjoys working with Solskjaer because of the input he allows him to have and has no doubt that he is taking the club in the right direction.

"[Me and Ole] have a great relationship," he said. "I feel he’s done brilliantly – he's cool, calm, but he's also got the side of him where he can turn when he needs to and when the players need a little telling-off. We’re close.

"We speak a lot before training, before games. I give my ideas to him and how I feel the group is and the mentality of the group and what we can improve on and where we can go as a club, and he’s exactly the same."

What can United achieve this season?

The Red Devils are on course to bring their four-year trophy drought to an end come May, having progressed to the latter stages of both the Europa League and FA Cup.

The Premier League title may be all but out of reach with Manchester City sitting 11 points clear at the top of the table, but they will be expected to go all the way in at least one cup competition.

United are being billed as favourites to win the Europa League heading into their meeting with Milan, and will come up against Leicester in the last eight of the FA Cup on March 21.

