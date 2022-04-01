Iker Casillas - 2022 World Cup being held in November and December may come handy for Spain

Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas feels the La Roja will be a force to reckon with at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The legendary goalkeeper suggested that after the national team's performance in the Euro 2020, where they had reached the semifinals, he has no doubts that Spain are one of the favourites in the upcoming World Cup.

What did Iker Casillas say?

"We have a lot of confidence in the national team. There is a new group of young players who are going to have a lot of responsibility. Having delayed the start of the World Cup for a few months may come in handy," opined Casillas at the unveiling of Adidas' World Cup ball - Al Rihla.

"We are very excited after the European Championship where we reached the semifinals. That experience will come in handy for the players for this World Cup in Qatar and it is possible that Spain will be among the favourites."

The former Real Madrid star hailed the new 2022 World Cup match ball - 'Al Rihla' which means 'The Journey' in Arabic - that was unveiled on March 30 in Qatar.

"It (The match ball) looks like a faster ball than the previous ones. It has a nice design. It seems that you want to compare a little with the sails of the ships here. Adidas has made a ball that is good for football and game development," said the goalkeeper.

All eight planned venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are located close to each other, with every stadium within an hour's travel of another.

Casillas spoke about the compactness of the World Cup and how it will be beneficial to both the players as well as to the fans.

"We find a new World Cup in Qatar, the distances are shorter, there will be more crowds but it is something new. Everything that is there is for the benefit of football and that people can move faster to the stadiums.

"It may be a good thing. We are looking forward to the World Cup and November to be able to contemplate all this so that people can fully enjoy the World Cup, which is the biggest football party," stated the former Spanish international.