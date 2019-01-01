Iheanacho's goal was reward for his progress in training at Leicester City - Davies

The Nigeria international scored his first goal in a year, as he helped the Foxes progress into the next round of the League Cup

assistant manager Chris Davies has praised Kelechi Iheanacho after opening his goal account this season in their 4-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old forward was introduced into the game in the 71st minute – his first appearance for the Foxes this term - and made his impact felt, sealing victory for the Foxes.

The former striker chipped the ball over goalkeeper James Shea with four minutes left to play, for his first goal in 368 days.

“It’s great for Kel because he’s been outside of the squad, let alone the team, just recently,” Davies said, as per Leicester Mercury.

“But he’s been working hard in training, the manager has given him an opportunity tonight and he’s come in and he’s not been on the pitch for long but he’s made an impact.

“He’s scored, he’s pressed the game well, he showed a good hunger, a good appetite, and it’s an instinctive finish to chip the goalkeeper.

“[The squad] was pleased for him. He works hard in training, he’s got the right mentality, so everyone was pleased for him to get that.

“He had a couple of half-chances leading up to that that hadn’t quite gone in, so you just hoped he could get himself a goal. We’re very pleased with him.”

Victory over the Championship club has moved the King Power Stadium outfit into the fourth round of the .

Article continues below

Iheanacho will hope to secure more playing time when Leicester City take on in a Premier League game on Sunday.