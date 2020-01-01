Iheanacho tasks Leicester City to ‘fight until the end’ after Everton loss

The 23-year-old Nigerian got his name on the scoresheet for the Foxes but that was not enough for victory

Kelechi Iheanacho has called on to “fight until the end” after they went down 2-1 to at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Toffees took the lead through Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson in the first half, but the Foxes pulled one back through substitute Iheanacho who latched on to a loose ball from the league’s top scorer Jamie Vardy after Youri Tielemans put in a cross in the box.

The result means Leicester remain winless since the resumption of the league, drawing their previous games against relegation-threatened and and Hove Albion.

The West Midlands outfit has also won just once since the beginning of February, drawing four times and losing thrice.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are now in danger of missing out on European football after holding on to third place for so long this term, with the likes of , and Wolverhampton Wanderers now rapidly closing in on them.

"It's absolutely a tough one [to take]. We need to do more. It's not good enough from us,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV after the match.

"We just need to get back and work on training. We got a goal back and we got a couple of chances, but unfortunately, we lost.

"We need to do more and get back to winning ways. In the next game, we need to fight and get the three points.

"We did a bit more in the second half, but we need to do more if we [want] to compete. We have six games left, so we need to compete.

"We need to get our mentality right, to fight until the end."

Iheanacho scored what was his fourth Premier League goal of the season and his ninth in all competitions. He has featured in all but one top-flight game in 2020. He acknowledges he needs to give his best when playing, something that he hasn’t been consistent with since joining from in 2017.

The 23-year international also called on his teammates to brace up as they face next followed by , with Hotspur and Manchester United still coming up in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Article continues below

"Yes, it's always good to get on the pitch to play and to help my team-mates out," Iheanacho continued.

"Everyone is important in the team, whenever you're playing, so you need to give your best and for the team. It's a collective effort, so you need to do your best whenever you play. [There’s] a lot of games to play.

"Every week, [we’re] playing two games, so we need to just get ready. In three days, we'll play Crystal Palace, so we need to get ready to play again."