Iheanacho makes Leicester City return against Newcastle United after League Cup heroics

The Super Eagles forward is in line to make his first league appearance for the Foxes this season

Kelechi Iheanacho has returned to the squad for Sunday's Premier League fixture against .

The 22-year-old made an impressive cameo appearance in their 4-0 win against Luton Town on Tuesday, scoring his first goal of the season.

On the back of the performance, the international has been named among the Foxes' substitutes against the Magpies.

Iheanacho is yet to play a league game for Brendan Rodgers' team since the start of the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old's last Premier League appearance was in May as a second-half substitute in Leicester City's 1-0 loss to .

While Iheanacho is starting on the bench, compatriot Wilfred Ndidi is making his sixth league start of the season at the King Power Stadium.