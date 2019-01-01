Iheanacho: Leicester City happy to end 2019 second in Premier League

The Nigeria international played a key role as the King Power Stadium outfit ended the year with a victory against the Hammers

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed the joy of to end 2019 as the second-best team in the Premier League following their 2-1 win against on Saturday.

The Super Eagles star inspired the Foxes to victory in the encounter, opening the scoring before Demarai Gray notched the match-winner after Pablo Fornals had levelled for the Hammers.

The victory ensured Brendan Rodgers’ men ended the year in second spot behind league leaders after gathering 42 points from 20 games.

The former striker admitted the Foxes were delighted with the feat and explained it underlined their togetherness.

"It was good and it was tough, so we’re happy we got the three points and we’re second in the league now, so we’re happy," Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

"We did well actually. They were good and they were strong and they gave us a game and it was a good atmosphere. We love it and [we’ve got] three points so we go to the next one.

"We’ve been working really hard in training. I think the whole squad, everyone that is playing, and us that are not getting playing time, so everyone is really together as a family.

"It’s a good group, working together in training, so there wasn’t much difference with who played today and the players who are starting, so we are a really good group and a good family.

"We work hard in training and as you can see, we showed it in the [game], so we’re happy."

The international headed home Ayoze Perez’s cross at London Stadium for his third Premier League goal of the season and fifth strike in six games across all competitions.

"It came like a surprise. The cross was good from JJ [James Justin] and Ayoze [Perez] kept it in and I was at the right place at the right time to head it in, so I’m happy,” he added.

"It’s always a good feeling to get a goal in the team. So, as a striker, you always want to get a goal and I’m not playing too much, so you have to keep your mentality up there, so you need to keep going.

"Whenever you get a chance, you take it, so I just need to keep my head up, keep working hard every day, so if I get my chance, I’ll take it. I’ll keep going as a professional, so I just have to keep going."

Iheanacho has enjoyed more playing time lately after enduring a difficult start to the season, as he found game time difficult to come by.

The 23-year-old will hope to make his fifth Premier League appearance when Leicester take on on New Year’s Day.