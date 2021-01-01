Iheanacho closes in on Ighalo record as Africans dominate Wembley with goals

The Super Eagles striker scored the only goal which secured the Foxes' progress to the cup final since 1969

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 15th goal of the season as Leicester City defeated Southampton 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The 24-year-old forward separated both teams at the Wembley Stadium with his 55th-minute strike.

Since his FA Cup debut in January 2016, Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in 19 games - more than any other player in the competition.

His record of 15 goals so far this season puts him two goals behind former Watford star Odion Ighalo who scored 17 goals in all competitions in the 2015-16 campaign.

The second-half strike also made the Nigeria international the latest African star to score at Wembley in a FA Cup game after Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea's only goal against Manchester City on Saturday and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a brace in last season's final against the Blues.

A month ago, Iheanacho broke Didier Drogba's record of 12 goals in the FA Cup and he became the highest scoring African in the competition after his brace in Leicester City’s 3-1 triumph over Manchester United.

So far in his 31 appearances this season, the former Manchester City forward has scored eight goals in the Premier League, four FA Cup goals and four Uefa Europa League goals.

Iheanacho played the entire duration alongside his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi and Ghana's Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute. Meanwhile, Mali's Moussa Djenepo saw 73 minutes of action for Southampton.

The victory secured Leicester City's first FA Cup final berth since 1969 and they will be looking to win the oldest cup competition in the world in their club's history when they battle Chelsea on May 15.

Sunday's result also ended the Foxes' run of back-to-back defeats and they will aim to build on their FA Cup triumph when they host West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium for a Premier League fixture on Thursday.

Leicester City are third in the Premier League table with 56 point after 31 games, and they trail second-placed Manchester United by 10 points even though they have an outstanding match.