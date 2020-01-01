Iheanacho challenges Vardy for Leicester City goal award

The 24-year-old striker’s effort against Zorya in the Europa League could win an award from the Premier League outfit

Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike in ’s 3-0 victory over FC Zorya Luhansk has been shortlisted for the Foxes’ Goal of the Week.

In the Group G encounter against the Ukrainians in , the international scored his team’s third goal after James Maddison and Harvey Barnes had given Brendan Rodgers’ men a two-goal advantage.

Iheanacho received the ball 20 yards out, shifted it out of his feet before rattling a strike into the bottom corner away from goalkeeper Mykyta Shevchenko.

That strike has been nominated along with Barnes’ effort against Zorya, Jamie Vardy's late winner at in the Premier League and Hamza Choudhury's first-half effort at .

Next up for Leicester is a fixture against Portuguese outfit Braga in Thursday’s Europa League clash where the Nigerian would be hoping to score his second goal in the championship.

After Braga’s game, Iheanacho will be gearing up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League before heading to Nigeria for next week’s double-header qualifier against Sierra Leone.