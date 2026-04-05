Ihattaren was in awe at Ajax and praises his best teammate ever

Mohamed Ihattaren was on loan at Ajax in 2022, though he never really made his mark there. The current Fortuna Sittard player says that, whilst in Amsterdam, he did share the pitch with the best player he has ever played alongside.

On Sunday’s Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Ihattaren spoke highly of Mohammed Kudus. He had nothing but praise, whilst footage was shown of Kudus curling a free-kick from just outside the box into the top corner.

“What he did in training and how strong he was on the ball. And how easily he could turn. That was really, really out of the ordinary. Such a small lad, but so strong,” said Ihattaren, full of praise for Kudus, who now plays for Tottenham Hotspur.

“We were on the bench together at Ajax. But what he did when he was in the starting eleven was truly on another level,” says the former Ajax player, who has nothing but fond memories of working with Kudus.

Kudus arrived at Ajax in mid-2020, with the club paying nine million euros to Danish side FC Nordsjælland. After three seasons in Amsterdam, he made the move to the Premier League, joining West Ham United for over 40 million euros.

Last summer, Tottenham offered over €60 million and a six-year contract for Kudus. Despite all their ambitions, the former Ajax player is fighting with the London club to avoid relegation from the Premier League.